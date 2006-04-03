Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Turism & Travel Forum
 Travel Forum
 ICovid: £5,000 fine for people going on holiday		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10079 Posts
Posted - 23 Mar 2021 :  21:04:08  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Covid: £5,000 fine for people going on holiday abroad
BBC: 23 March 2021 UK

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-56493002

A £5,000 fine for anyone in England trying to travel abroad without good reason is due to come into force next week as part of new coronavirus laws.

The penalty is included in legislation that will be voted on by MPs on Thursday.

Foreign holidays are currently not allowed under the "stay at home" rule which ends on Monday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "too early" to set out new foreign travel rules for the summer.

Mr Johnson told a Downing Street news conference he hoped for more information by 5 April.

He said: "A lot of people do want to know about what's going to happen on the holiday front and I know there's a great deal of curiosity and interest."

From next week the ban on leaving the UK will become a specific law, backed up by the threat of a fine.

Under the current plan for easing restrictions, the earliest date people in England could go abroad for a holiday would be 17 May.

It comes as another surge in Covid cases in continental Europe, as well as the slow rollout of vaccines across Europe, casts doubt on the resumption of holidays abroad.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06