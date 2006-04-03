|
Posted - 17 Mar 2021
Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died aged 61, the country's vice-president has announced.
He died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan said in an address on state television.
Mr Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumours have been circulating about his health.
Opposition politicians said last week that he had contracted Covid-19, but this has not been confirmed.
Source: BBC
John Magufuli: Tanzania's president dies aged 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-56437852
