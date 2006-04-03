Bantaba in Cyberspace
RELATED TOPIC:

https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=16597

==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/passport-scandal-case-suffers-setback-as-state-applies-for-adjournment-to-review-the-case

==========


Mar 15, 2021, 11:27 AM | Article By: Alagie Baba

The passport scandal on Tuesday suffered setback as State Counsel Patrick Gomez applied for an adjournment to enable them review the case.

A former chief driver at the State House, Mansa Sumareh and Ebrima J. Sanneh, a protocol officer at the Department of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs are charged with conspiracy and forgery.

Gomez asked for an adjournment till next term of the court, adding the prosecution would have completed the review of the case file.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Segga Gaye for the accused persons, said he has no objection to the application.

Gomez for the Attorney General stressed that the review is not to add new charges, but to look into the desirability of the case, meaning whether it is prudent to continue with the case or not.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh adjourned the case to the 26th April 2021 at 1 p.m. for the prosecution to report on their review of their case and/ or hearing of prosecution witness five.
