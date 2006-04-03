Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 BREAKING NEWS: MOB SET POLICE STATION ABLAZE AFTER		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10069 Posts
Posted - 15 Mar 2021 :  14:00:07  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
BREAKING NEWS: MOB SET POLICE STATION ABLAZE AFTER DEATH OF VILLAGER

The Gambia Police Force deploys police to repel the riot after police station in the area was burnt down to ashes.

The discontent steamed from the alleged killing of a native of Sanyang in Kombo South over a clash with fishermen and foreign national.

Chinese Fish meal came under target as the tension rises. It is not however clear if the Chinese Fishing activities is among the major discontent.

The alleged killer is said to be a staff of the Chinese Fishing factory in the area.

Victim 25-year-old, Gibril Ceesay is native of sanyang whose wife put to bed last month.

Source: Eye Africa TV Online
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06