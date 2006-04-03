Bantaba in Cyberspace
BREAKING NEWS: MOB SET POLICE STATION ABLAZE AFTER
Momodou
Denmark
10069 Posts
Posted - 15 Mar 2021 : 14:00:07
BREAKING NEWS: MOB SET POLICE STATION ABLAZE AFTER DEATH OF VILLAGER
The Gambia Police Force deploys police to repel the riot after police station in the area was burnt down to ashes.
The discontent steamed from the alleged killing of a native of Sanyang in Kombo South over a clash with fishermen and foreign national.
Chinese Fish meal came under target as the tension rises. It is not however clear if the Chinese Fishing activities is among the major discontent.
The alleged killer is said to be a staff of the Chinese Fishing factory in the area.
Victim 25-year-old, Gibril Ceesay is native of sanyang whose wife put to bed last month.
Source: Eye Africa TV Online
A clear conscience fears no accusation
- proverb from Sierra Leone
|