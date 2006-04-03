Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11055 Posts
Posted - 11 Mar 2021 :  11:19:52
+++++++++++
No one condones crime BUT for a media outlet to publish a photograph of "suspects" before they have been before a court of law and complied with any direction made by the Magistrate as to the publication of any photographs or drawn image of the defendants before the court is not in the interests of fair and unbiased justice.
+++++++++++

==========

https://foroyaa.net/police-arrest-3-suspects-recover-stolen-items/
==========


BY Nelson Manneh on March 10, 2021

The spokesperson of the Gambia Polic Force, Superintendent Lamin Njie, has on Wednesday 10th March 2021, informed Foroyaa that investigators at Sukuta Police Station have arrested three suspects who broke into the apartment of a Gambian residing in the USA.

“A 70 inches Flat screen TV, carpets, curtains, electrical stabilizers, bed sheets, electric gas cookers, sound speakers, among other things were recovered,” said PRO Njie.

He said the three suspects have been charged at the Police level and are awaiting court actions.

“We urge young people to direct youthful energy into the productive sectors and desist from crime,” he said.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 11 Mar 2021 11:22:26
