Posted - 09 Mar 2021 : 05:21:49 PRESS RELEASE - Ministry of Health (MOH)



The Ministry of Health hereby informs the general public that, with effect from the 11th day of March, 2021, all intending travellers requiring COVID 19 testing and certification will pay an amount of three thousand Dalasis (D3,000.00). This fee is payable to the Account outlined below;:



Account Name: Covid-19 Testing Fees

Account number: 6254509543

BBAN: 008101625450954373

Name of the Bank: ECOBANK GAMBIA LTD



Every traveller is required to pay this fee and present receipt at sample collection sites. Samples are still collected at the Independence Station and Brusubi Turn table near Ministry of Energy. COVID 19 samples can be collected between 10.00 am and 02.00 pm. Test result (certificate) is however collected at the Central Medical Stores Complex in Kotu between 01.00 pm and 06.00 pm upon presentation of Bank payment receipt.



The public is informed that, the COVID 19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, considerably overwhelming our health system. Besides, since the reopening of airports and subsequent introduction of new protocols such as mandatory provision of negative COVID 19 viral test by travellers within three days of travel period, the cost of testing has exponentially been on increase. It thus become imperative to effect this payment scheme to help manage the cost effeiciently. The fee can be a reflection of the resource cost the national reference laboratory faces for completing COVID 19 diagnostic test in a timely manner.



The Ministry of Health assures the general public that, COVID 19 tests conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory and the Medical Research Council and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in The Gambia are effective and safe, thus urge all to utilize only these two facilities for testing and certification of COVID 19 samples. The public is further reminded, receipts in respect of payment may be requested at the airport during departure, therefore, travelers are urged to keep their receipts. The public is encouraged to call to the Ministry of Health Toll-Free Number-1025 for other related information.



Posted - 09 Mar 2021 : 16:37:23 Possible implications for exorbitant cost for COVID 19 test certificate

By D. A. Jawo



Once again, it appears that the government of the Gambia has taken advantage of a particular situation in order to make money from the people; with the ministry of Health demanding D3000 (three thousand Dalasis) for a COVID 19 test certificate for people travelling out of this country.



Of course, while no one expects such a service to be provided free of charge as there are expenses involved in its discharge, however, the amount they are demanding is quite exorbitant. Right now, the COVID 19 test is being done free of charge and as it is the same process for those travelling, then it certainly does not make much sense to ask for such a huge amount just for a test certificate.



Of course, it is obvious that it is just another opportunity for the ministry to make money, which they are ready to capitalize on, knowing quite well that travelers will pay as they have no other choice, but are the authorities not aware of some possible negative implications of that decision? One such possible implication is that the crooks and fraudsters may soon get into the business, now that there is a lot of money to be realized from it. As there is hardly any security printing in this country, it would be quite easy for those intending to make quick money from the process to get involved by forging the test certificates. We all know how easy it is to forge Gambian documents. We have heard, for instance, that even our diplomatic passports, which were supposed to be among the most secure of our national documents, were being forged, it would be very easy to forge the COVID 19 test certificate. Therefore, it may just be a matter of time before those bad people start doing exactly that.



Therefore, one would wonder whether the ministry actually put into consideration all the possible implications when they were taking such a decision to peg the amount that high. For instance, did they ever consider the possibility of fraudsters getting into the business and started forging those certificates? In such a situation, it can certainly have very serious implications for the health sector. Eventually, if those fake certificates get intercepted outside this country, then the very credibility of our authentic documents would be compromised and that would mean more trouble for travelers from the Gambia.



"It is therefore quite important to always consider all possible implications of whatever actions we take, rather than only looking at the amount of money to be realized from such action"



Remember,the possible disincentive to the tourism industry a big cash cow to the Gambian economy together with remitances from friends outside Gambia.



Posted - 10 Mar 2021 : 10:48:39 Oh my God, so this is required of all leaving the country? Itīs terribly costy!

My ex will leave in the end of the month. Need to tell him.

