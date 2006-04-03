Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10055 Posts Posted - 08 Mar 2021 : 22:22:26

WRITTEN BY EYEAFRICA TV



https://eyeafrica.tv/effective-march-11-all-intending-travellers-to-pay-d3000-for-covid-19-testing-and-certification



EYEAFRICA TV: Banjul, THE GAMBIA:-Effective 11th March, all intending travellers requiring COVID-19 testing and certification will pay an amount of three thousand Dalasis (D3,000.00), Gambia’s Health Ministry said in a statement.



“Every traveller is required to pay this fee and present receipt at sample collection sites,” the statement said.



According to the ministry, samples are still collected at the Independence Station and Brusubi Turn table near Ministry of Energy between the hours of 10.00 am and 02.00 pm.



“Since the reopening of airports and subsequent introduction of new protocols such as mandatory provision of negative COVID 19 viral test by travellers within three days of travel period, the cost of testing has exponentially been on increase.



“It thus become imperative to effect this payment scheme to help manage the cost effeiciently.”



The Ministry of Health assured the general public that, COVID 19 tests conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory and the Medical Research Council and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in The Gambia are effective and safe, thus urged all to utilize only these two facilities for testing and certification of COVID 19 samples.



“The public is further reminded, receipts in respect of payment may be requested at the airport during departure, therefore, travelers are urged to keep their receipts.”



As of 7th March, 2021, The Gambia has registered 4,792 confirmed cases with 4,203 recoveries. At least 153 people have died. Effective March 11, all intending travellers to pay D3,000 for COVID-19 testing and certificationWRITTEN BY EYEAFRICA TVEYEAFRICA TV: Banjul, THE GAMBIA:-Effective 11th March, all intending travellers requiring COVID-19 testing and certification will pay an amount of three thousand Dalasis (D3,000.00), Gambia’s Health Ministry said in a statement.“Every traveller is required to pay this fee and present receipt at sample collection sites,” the statement said.According to the ministry, samples are still collected at the Independence Station and Brusubi Turn table near Ministry of Energy between the hours of 10.00 am and 02.00 pm.“Since the reopening of airports and subsequent introduction of new protocols such as mandatory provision of negative COVID 19 viral test by travellers within three days of travel period, the cost of testing has exponentially been on increase.“It thus become imperative to effect this payment scheme to help manage the cost effeiciently.”The Ministry of Health assured the general public that, COVID 19 tests conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory and the Medical Research Council and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in The Gambia are effective and safe, thus urged all to utilize only these two facilities for testing and certification of COVID 19 samples.“The public is further reminded, receipts in respect of payment may be requested at the airport during departure, therefore, travelers are urged to keep their receipts.”As of 7th March, 2021, The Gambia has registered 4,792 confirmed cases with 4,203 recoveries. At least 153 people have died. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic