Ministry of Health The Gambia is pleased to inform the public that the first consignment of #COVID19 #vaccine finally arrived in the country last night through the COVAX facility. We thank our esteem partners, UNICEF Gambia Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance World Health Organization (WHO) @CEPI, for making this happened.

Below are few FAQ you might be interested to know:

Q. Who are going to be vaccinated first?

A. Vaccines will first be given to high-risk groups like health care workers, followed by older people and individuals with underlying conditions like asthma, high-blood pressure, tuberculosis and diabetes.

Later on, we hope to reach more people in the community with the COVID-19 vaccines. But it will take some time before these vaccines become widely available.

Q. Are COVID-19 vaccines safe?
A. Yes. COVID-19 vaccines go through robust clinical trials, and are only approved for use after its safety and efficacy has been rigorously tested and the benefits are proven.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
