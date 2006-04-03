Author Topic Momodou





10048 Posts Posted - 03 Mar 2021 : 12:33:12 Ministry of Health The Gambia is pleased to inform the public that the first consignment of #COVID19 #vaccine finally arrived in the country last night through the COVAX facility. We thank our esteem partners, UNICEF Gambia Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance World Health Organization (WHO) @CEPI, for making this happened.



Below are few FAQ you might be interested to know:



Q. Who are going to be vaccinated first?



A. Vaccines will first be given to high-risk groups like health care workers, followed by older people and individuals with underlying conditions like asthma, high-blood pressure, tuberculosis and diabetes.



Later on, we hope to reach more people in the community with the COVID-19 vaccines. But it will take some time before these vaccines become widely available.



Q. Are COVID-19 vaccines safe?

A. Yes. COVID-19 vaccines go through robust clinical trials, and are only approved for use after its safety and efficacy has been rigorously tested and the benefits are proven.