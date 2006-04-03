Author Topic Momodou





10046 Posts Posted - 02 Mar 2021 : 20:20:34 The last of the original Wailers (Peter Tosh, Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer) passed away to join the others. R.I.P







“With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved brother NEVILLE 'BUNNY WAILER' LIVINGSTON. His life was a blessing and his memories remain a treasure, loved beyond words and missed beyond measures. You will never be forgotten” - The Wailers

Jah B moved to Zion today, March 2nd Tuesday about 8:00 this morning at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica. He was 73. A cause of death was not given, though Neville Livingston has been in and out of the hospital since suffering his second stroke in 2020.

“What your hands do, it is your own eyes that have seen. So won't you judge your actions. To make sure the results are clean, it’s your own conscience that is going to remind you that it's your heart and nobody else's that is going to judge. Be not selfish in your doings. Help your brothers in their needs. Live for yourself and you will live in vain, live for others, you will live again. In the kingdom of Jah men shall reign. Pass it on. What's in the darkness must be revealed to light. We are not here to judge what is good from bad but to do the things that are right. On a hot, sunny day follow the shadows for rescue but as the day grows old. I know the sun is gonna find you” #PassItOn #BunnyWailer



Source: World Reggae Music