First let us consider who can be a member of a Village Development Committee. According to section 93 of the Local Government Act,
“A Village Development Committee shall consist of –
(a) a chairperson selected from among the members of the Committee;
(b) one male and one female representing each kabilo in the village, selected by the kabilos;
(c) one male and one female representing each community-based organisation;
(d) a representative of youth groups in the village;
(e) such other persons as the Village Development Committee shall determine.”
The question now arises: who can remove a VDC member?
Section 95 subsection (1) of the Local Government Act states:
“A member of a Village Development Committee may be expelled from the Committee for good reason or just cause, of which the Committee shall be the sole judge, by not less than two-thirds of all the members of the Committee.”
