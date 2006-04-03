Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11031 Posts
Posted - 28 Feb 2021


==========
https://foroyaa.net/who-can-remove-a-vdc-member-from-office/

==========

February 26, 2021

First let us consider who can be a member of a Village Development Committee. According to section 93 of the Local Government Act,

“A Village Development Committee shall consist of –

(a) a chairperson selected from among the members of the Committee;

(b) one male and one female representing each kabilo in the village, selected by the kabilos;

(c) one male and one female representing each community-based organisation;

(d) a representative of youth groups in the village;

(e) such other persons as the Village Development Committee shall determine.”

The question now arises: who can remove a VDC member?

Section 95 subsection (1) of the Local Government Act states:

“A member of a Village Development Committee may be expelled from the Committee for good reason or just cause, of which the Committee shall be the sole judge, by not less than two-thirds of all the members of the Committee.”
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
