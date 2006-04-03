Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Feb 22, 2021, 10:22 AM | Article By: Alagie Baba



Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, the leader of the Citizens' Alliance (CA) has called on The Gambia government to end the "high-level" corruption in the country.



He was speaking to the press on Friday during his party's monthly press conference in Kanifing.



Dr. Ceesay said corruption is a very big issue in the country but the government has not been too serious to end it.



He cited a report released on 28 January 2021 by the Corruption Perception Index 2020, placing The Gambia at 102 least corrupt country out of 180 countries.



"We have dropped from 96 to 102 from 2019. It means there have been no improvements so far as our corruption indicators are concerned. We have dropped the ladder a bit," Ceesay said.



The lecturer said since assuming office in 2017, the government has never presented any coherent strategy to fight corruption.



"There have been many allegations of corruption but nothing has been done about it [by the government]. The government has not been serious in fighting corruption," he emphasised.



The CA's flagbearer said the government has appointed people into the system who have a history of aiding and abetting corruption as found in the published "Janneh Commission Report".



The Brikama born politician said the lowest score for the government is the lack of transparency and wide-spread public sector corruption.



Ceesay cited reports in 2020 that the president purchased 23 Toyota Hilux vehicles and some buses for his political party - the National People's Party, but until today the source of funding remains unknown to the public. He said the lack of transparency around the way the government operates affects The Gambia's standing in terms of corruption.



"The sales of Jammeh's assets by the government were not transparent. The government should be able to tell us exactly about Jammeh's assets – we need to know what assets were sold, the prices they were sold and who bought them," Ceesay said.



He said the government should tell the public what happened to the Jammeh's assets.



Dr. Ceesay mentioned that there was an audit in state owned enterprises such as GRA, GPA, Social Security, Gamtel, Nawec and GNPC among others by a British audit firm which was completed, but the government "refused to publish or do anything about that report".



"Very serious recommendations were put into that report," he said.



He added the auditors stated in that report some of those enterprises, under normal circumstances, should have been "insolvent by now" because of the way they are run.



He argued that the lack of transparency in the mining sector is also a factor that affects The Gambia's standing on the corruption perception index.



"The government gave black sand mining to one of the founders of the president's political party and what they are doing is to indiscriminately destroy the environment," Dr. Ceesay stated.



He said the "Janneh Commission" recommended in its report that the government should declare a moratorium on all mining activities and do a scientific study to establish the damages done and rehabilitate accordingly.



"They continue to give licences for mining," Ceesay said.

By Amadou Jadama on February 22, 2021



Dodou Sanno, an adviser to President Barrow, has challenged lawyer and politician Assan Martin “to come out with proofs” over his allegations that the president and his government are mired in corruption.



Lawyer Martin told The Standard on February 5th that Gambians should not give President Barrow a fresh mandate when they go to the polls in December because of a litany of failures, top of which is rampant corruption.



Reacting to Mr Martin over the weekend at the headquarters of President Barrow’s National People’s Party of which he is an executive member, Mr Sanno countered: “I am challenging Assan Martin as a lawyer to come out with evidence which can show to the Gambians that there is corruption in the government. Let him point his finger to any government department or any person working in the government engaging in corruption. Before he says something, he must have evidence for it. Maybe he himself is part of the corruption he is talking about.



“I am not the government spokesperson, but I can say that before anyone accuses the government or anybody, you must have the proof. If there is corruption in the country, every citizen has the right to put a stop to it. But where is the corruption going on this country? I want to ask Assan Martin did he stop anybody from practising corruption in the country? If there is anybody let him bring that person too.



“If he wants people to trust him as a lawyer so that he can have more clients, let him stop peddling false statements. Gambians are now fully aware and they know who is a professional lawyer and who is not. If Assan Martin is a lawyer by profession, let him leave the government and concentrate on the affairs of his clients. We want constructive criticisms and not just people saying things because they want to be heard.”



On Mr Martin’s call for NPP to disclose the source of funds with which they procure fleets of brand new pick-up trucks, Mr Sanno reacted: “If Assan Martin is a good lawyer, and he is willing to know anything regarding NPP’s vehicles, I think he should launch an investigation in every government department to find out whether even a single butut is missing [and given to NPP]. I want to tell him that there are people in this country who love the NPP, President Barrow and the country. These people are in the party, they have money and they are willing to sacrifice by spending their money on the party in support of President Barrow. We have nothing to do with state funds. President Barrow doesn’t need government funds. If Assan Martin wants to know that let him go and ask government officials whether President Barrow has ever asked them for even a single butut for the NPP.”



Mr Sanno said they were informed that Assan Martin had been “lobbying for something in Barrow’s government and when he failed to get that, he started making all these noises”.



