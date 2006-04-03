Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10027 Posts Posted - 18 Feb 2021 : 12:59:29 Happy 56th Anniversary to all Gambians



We have come a long way. Happy Independence Anniversary to all Gambians. One Gambia One People



The Gambia National Anthem



For The Gambia, our homeland

We strive and work and pray,

That all may live in unity,

Freedom and peace each day.

Let justice guide our actions

Towards the common good,

And join our diverse peoples

To prove man's brotherhood.

We pledge our firm allegiance,

Our promise we renew;

Keep us, great God of nations,

To The Gambia ever true.







ENTER GAMBIA THE BIRTH OF AN IMPROBABLE NATION BY BERKELY RICE is a must read for all Gambians to know how it was back in those days

https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?ARCHIVE=true&TOPIC_ID=2258



We have come a long way. Happy Independence Anniversary to all Gambians. One Gambia One People A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11001 Posts Posted - 18 Feb 2021 : 13:17:30



1)Was there any music to the National Anthem?



2)Is the book by BERKELY RICE available to buy ?





Maybe my "Dear reader" would like to know





RELATED to 2} above:



https://standard.gm/berkeley-rices-enter-gambia-review-commentary/ Two questions Momodou:1)Was there any music to the National Anthem?2)Is the book by BERKELY RICE available to buy ?Maybe my "Dear reader" would like to knowRELATED to 2} above: "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 18 Feb 2021 13:30:06 Topic