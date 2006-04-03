|
Momodou
Posted - 18 Feb 2021 : 12:59:29
Happy 56th Anniversary to all Gambians
We have come a long way. Happy Independence Anniversary to all Gambians. One Gambia One People
The Gambia National Anthem
For The Gambia, our homeland
We strive and work and pray,
That all may live in unity,
Freedom and peace each day.
Let justice guide our actions
Towards the common good,
And join our diverse peoples
To prove man's brotherhood.
We pledge our firm allegiance,
Our promise we renew;
Keep us, great God of nations,
To The Gambia ever true.
ENTER GAMBIA THE BIRTH OF AN IMPROBABLE NATION BY BERKELY RICE is a must read for all Gambians to know how it was back in those days
https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?ARCHIVE=true&TOPIC_ID=2258
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone