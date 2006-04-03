Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Happy 56th Anniversary to all Gambians
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10027 Posts
Posted - 18 Feb 2021 :  12:59:29
Happy 56th Anniversary to all Gambians

We have come a long way. Happy Independence Anniversary to all Gambians. One Gambia One People

The Gambia National Anthem

For The Gambia, our homeland
We strive and work and pray,
That all may live in unity,
Freedom and peace each day.
Let justice guide our actions
Towards the common good,
And join our diverse peoples
To prove man's brotherhood.
We pledge our firm allegiance,
Our promise we renew;
Keep us, great God of nations,
To The Gambia ever true.




ENTER GAMBIA THE BIRTH OF AN IMPROBABLE NATION BY BERKELY RICE is a must read for all Gambians to know how it was back in those days
https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?ARCHIVE=true&TOPIC_ID=2258
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

toubab1020



11001 Posts
Posted - 18 Feb 2021 :  13:17:30
Two questions Momodou:

1)Was there any music to the National Anthem?

2)Is the book by BERKELY RICE available to buy ?


Maybe my "Dear reader" would like to know


RELATED to 2} above:

https://standard.gm/berkeley-rices-enter-gambia-review-commentary/
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 18 Feb 2021 13:30:06
   Topic Next Topic  
