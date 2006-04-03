Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Gambia Government Press Release
Dated: 17th February, 2021

Re-The Gambia Government Suspends Police Permits for All Categories of Social & Political Events

In the light of the worrisome trajectory of a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, The Gambia Government hereby suspends the issuing of new police permits for all parties, music festivals, political events and ‘all forms’ of social gatherings effective 8th March, 2021.

Conscious of the difficulties associated with the Covid-19 restrictions and the time required to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances, The Gambia Government will in due course, outline a more detailed statement governing the upcoming restrictions and their regulations.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Health urges members of the public to adhere to the basic Covid-19 protocols of proper wearing of face masks, social distancing, regular hand washing and limited gatherings.

Signed:
Ebrima G. Sankareh
The Gambia Government Spokesperson
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

President Barrow’s NPP District "LUNCHING" (date: 6th March, 2021 in URR) will continue up to the deadline.

Is the Government serious about the health of the Gambian population?
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
