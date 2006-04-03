Author Topic Momodou





10025 Posts Posted - 17 Feb 2021 : 19:36:37 Gambia Government Press Release

Dated: 17th February, 2021



Re-The Gambia Government Suspends Police Permits for All Categories of Social & Political Events



In the light of the worrisome trajectory of a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, The Gambia Government hereby suspends the issuing of new police permits for all parties, music festivals, political events and ‘all forms’ of social gatherings effective 8th March, 2021.



Conscious of the difficulties associated with the Covid-19 restrictions and the time required to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances, The Gambia Government will in due course, outline a more detailed statement governing the upcoming restrictions and their regulations.



Meanwhile, The Ministry of Health urges members of the public to adhere to the basic Covid-19 protocols of proper wearing of face masks, social distancing, regular hand washing and limited gatherings.



10025 Posts Posted - 17 Feb 2021 : 19:39:19 President Barrow’s NPP District "LUNCHING" (date: 6th March, 2021 in URR) will continue up to the deadline.



Is the Government serious about the health of the Gambian population?

