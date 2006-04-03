Author Topic toubab1020





The two preachers want the court to order The Gambia to give them back the baby and their passports. In addition, they want the court to make orders restraining the government of The Gambia from re-arresting and extraditing or repatriating them to Nigeria.

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/2-pastors-sue-govt-3-others-over-alleged-child-trafficking



Aug 21, 2020, 11:43 AM | Article By: Alagie Baba



I am very confused why the Point has chosen to highlight a case from 2020,could it be that the matter is still circulating around the legal system and the political administrations.?

Topic