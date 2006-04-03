Author Topic Momodou





Job Vacancy



Position: Cook/Chef



The closing date for receipt of applications is 31st March 2021.



Newly Built Kaima Sala Eco Lodge at Kuntaur Fula Kunda is looking for a skilled Cook to prepare delicious meals according to menu. You will cook dishes that will delight our customers with their taste and timely delivery.



You will be responsible for preparing all food items, based on standardized recipes, for the Restaurant, Room Service, Cafeteria and Banquets, while maintaining the highest standards to produce an appealing and appetizing product. You will also be responsible for ensuring the cleanliness, sanitation and safety in the kitchen and work areas while minimizing waste and maximizing cost/production ratio.



Responsibilities



Maintain cleanliness and organization of all storage areas.



Complete necessary food and station preparation prior to the opening of the restaurant in order to ensure that guests are served promptly and efficiently during the Restaurant and Room Service operating hours.



Prepare and display buffet food items according to the Lodge’s standards.



Recognize quality standards in fresh vegetables, fish, and dairy and meat products.



Maintain clean and sanitary environment with knowledge of proper handling, storage, and sanitation.



Prepare food for Banquets, ad required, following.



Breakdown buffets and kitchen line, storing food and equipment properly at the end of each meal period.



Be able to support any position in the Kitchen that is in need of help.



Follow all Health Department regulations in regard to food and storage standards and safety.



Be able to operate and maintain cleanliness of all kitchen equipment.



Maintain a “Clean As You Go” policy.



Assist in storage and rotation of food items according to Lodge’s procedures.



Qualifications

Diploma or higher qualification in a hotel or a related field preferred.



Diploma or higher qualification from Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute.



Culinary experience required.



Flexible and long hours sometimes required.



Have thorough knowledge of menus and the preparation required, according to hotel standards.



Proficiency in the following cooking techniques: charbroiling, poaching, deep-frying, sauté, braising, roasting and par-cooking.



Knowledge of herbs and spices and proper use of each.



If you believe you have the right skills and experience and would like to join our team, please email us at kaimasala@gambia.dk with your CVs with covering letter.