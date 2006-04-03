Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10018 Posts Posted - 14 Feb 2021 : 14:32:05 Job Vacancy



Position: Administration Manager



The closing date for receipt of applications is 31st March 2021.



Job Description



Newly Built Kaima Sala Eco Lodge at Kuntaur Fula Kunda is currently looking for an experienced, highly motivated Kaima Sala Eco Lodge Manager to take control of the day-to-day operations for their amazing Lodge. Experience in the hospitality/hotel industry is preferred. Your excellent communication skills will help interact with guests. We are all friendly service and helpful team. We are looking for a competent and technical person who can manage the accommodation facilities and related operations in addition to managing staff.



Duties



Overseeing the smooth running of the Lodge’s operations and ensuring the Lodge’s objectives are met and maintained at all times through maximising occupancy, revenue, and maintaining and building on the reputation of the hotel.

Reception work, managing the reservation system.

General housekeeping, supervising housekeeping duties, i.e. room cleans and services both during the low and peak season.





Undertaking maintenance and the upkeep of the property and grounds to a high standard.

Undertaking maintenance and the upkeep of the property and grounds to a high standard.

Inspect entire Lodge for cleanliness and attractive appearance.



Taking inventory of goods and ordering new stock.



Excellent communication skills to be able to relate to people from a wide variety of backgrounds.



Payment of creditors, preparation of income and expenditure accounting records using excel spreadsheets, banking and monthly reporting to the owners.



Marketing to achieve continual and measurable improvements



Reporting to the owners of the business



Requirements

Minimum of three years of previous experience in a relevant/similar industry is required.



Qualifications in Hospitality management or related field.



A Diploma or higher Qualification in Tourism and Hospitality Management



Proactive and positive minded.



Required proficient computer skills, including the Microsoft office suite.



Multi-tasking under pressure.



Organizing skills.



Overseeing accounting and purchasing activities for areas of responsibility.



Flexibility to work in rostered shifts including weekends and public holidays.



If you believe you have the right skills and experience and would like to join our team, please email us at Administration ManagerThe closing date for receipt of applications is 31st March 2021.Newly Built Kaima Sala Eco Lodge at Kuntaur Fula Kunda is currently looking for an experienced, highly motivated Kaima Sala Eco Lodge Manager to take control of the day-to-day operations for their amazing Lodge. Experience in the hospitality/hotel industry is preferred. Your excellent communication skills will help interact with guests. We are all friendly service and helpful team. We are looking for a competent and technical person who can manage the accommodation facilities and related operations in addition to managing staff.If you believe you have the right skills and experience and would like to join our team, please email us at kaimasala@gambia.dk with your CVs with covering letter. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic