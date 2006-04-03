Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Have tinted glass ? By a bicyle it's cheaper ! New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





10981 Posts Posted - 12 Feb 2021 : 11:54:20



==========



https://foroyaa.net/police-to-enforce-law-on-vehicles-with-tinted-glasses/



==========

Police to Enforce Law on Vehicles with Tinted Glasses



By Nelson Manneh on February 10, 2021



The office of the Inspector General of Police will effective on Thursday 11th February 2021, start the issuance and enforcement of the rule pertaining to vehicles with tinted glasses.



A statement issued by the Office of the Inspector General of Police said vehicles with factory tinted glasses are exempted from payment of any fee. However, if the tint on such vehicles is reinforced, redesigned or darkened then the annual fee of D15, 000 is payable by the vehicle owner to the Gambia Revenue Authority, IGP Office said.



The IGP Office stated that section 25(B) of the Motor Traffic Amendment Act 2013 clearly states that production, importation and sale of tinted glass vehicles must be authorized.



“A person who is a bona fide dealer or importer of vehicles, imports a vehicle with tinted glasses without clearance from the Inspector General of Police, or permits any other person commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine, not less than fifteen thousand and not more than twenty thousand dalasis and in default, the vehicle shall be forfeited to the state,” the IGP Office indicated.



The IGP further stated that if a vehicle is non-factory tinted, but the owner wishes to tint it, an annual fee of D15, 000 should be paid to Gambia Revenue Authority before clearance is issued.



The office stated that section 25(C) of the Motor Traffic Amendment Act 2013 states, un-authorized use of tinted glass, sub section (1) further states that “A person shall not use or cause or permit another person to use a vehicle with tinted glasses unless authorized to do so by the Inspector General of Police.”



“A person who contravenes sub section (1) of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine, not less than ten thousand dalasis and not more than twenty thousand dalasis and in default, to imprisonment for two years with hard labour,” the IGP Office stated.



The IGP Office said equally, vehicles will be inspected and certified before payment at the Gambia Revenue Authority.



“Section 25A of the Motor Traffic Amendment Act 2013 states the use of vehicles without a number plate. A person shall not use or cause or permit another person to use a vehicle without a number plate. A person who contravenes sub-section (1) commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than ten thousand dalasis and not more than twenty thousand dalasis and in default, to imprisonment for two years with hard labour. The Police shall keep the vehicle in its custody until a number is affixed to it and each day a number remains unfixed, the person or owner shall pay a fine of one hundred dalasis,” the statement stated. Does this fine system apply to EVERYONE ?====================The office of the Inspector General of Police will effective on Thursday 11th February 2021, start the issuance and enforcement of the rule pertaining to vehicles with tinted glasses.A statement issued by the Office of the Inspector General of Police said vehicles with factory tinted glasses are exempted from payment of any fee. However, if the tint on such vehicles is reinforced, redesigned or darkened then the annual fee of D15, 000 is payable by the vehicle owner to the Gambia Revenue Authority, IGP Office said.The IGP Office stated that section 25(B) of the Motor Traffic Amendment Act 2013 clearly states that production, importation and sale of tinted glass vehicles must be authorized.“A person who is a bona fide dealer or importer of vehicles, imports a vehicle with tinted glasses without clearance from the Inspector General of Police, or permits any other person commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine, not less than fifteen thousand and not more than twenty thousand dalasis and in default, the vehicle shall be forfeited to the state,” the IGP Office indicated.The IGP further stated that if a vehicle is non-factory tinted, but the owner wishes to tint it, an annual fee of D15, 000 should be paid to Gambia Revenue Authority before clearance is issued.The office stated that section 25(C) of the Motor Traffic Amendment Act 2013 states, un-authorized use of tinted glass, sub section (1) further states that “A person shall not use or cause or permit another person to use a vehicle with tinted glasses unless authorized to do so by the Inspector General of Police.”“A person who contravenes sub section (1) of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine, not less than ten thousand dalasis and not more than twenty thousand dalasis and in default, to imprisonment for two years with hard labour,” the IGP Office stated.The IGP Office said equally, vehicles will be inspected and certified before payment at the Gambia Revenue Authority.“Section 25A of the Motor Traffic Amendment Act 2013 states the use of vehicles without a number plate. A person shall not use or cause or permit another person to use a vehicle without a number plate. A person who contravenes sub-section (1) commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of not less than ten thousand dalasis and not more than twenty thousand dalasis and in default, to imprisonment for two years with hard labour. The Police shall keep the vehicle in its custody until a number is affixed to it and each day a number remains unfixed, the person or owner shall pay a fine of one hundred dalasis,” the statement stated. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 12 Feb 2021 11:55:18 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |