By Louise Jobe & Hatab Nyang February 10, 2021



The murder trial involving the State and Buba Drammeh failed to proceed for the second time following the Prisons Director’s failure to honour the court’s summon to either bring Drammeh or appear in person to explain why he could not be produced.



In this case, Buba Drammeh is the only one charge with murder while all the other accused persons are charged with conspiracy. Drammeh is accused of murdering a UTG student in Gunjur.



When the case was called before the Banjul High Court on Tuesday, 9th February 2021, all other accused persons were present except Drammeh.



Tuesday’s hearing failed because the director of prison service, Mr. Manneh, who was summoned to appear in court and explain why Buba Drammeh who is the principal accused person in the case has not appeared in court on two occasions, failed to appear before the trial judge.



Mr. Ansumana Manneh, the Director of Prison Services, did not come to court or send any one to represent him in the case. Drammeh was also not brought.



The Judge asked State Counsel M.D. Mballow to file a motion for the trial to continue with the other four accused persons and remove Drammeh’s name.



The other five accused person are charged with conspiracy.

