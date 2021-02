Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

Posted - 10 Feb 2021 : 21:12:23 " Inna Lilahi Wa Inna Elaihi Ragioun" ( To Him we are from and to Him, we shall return ).

Veteran musician,teacher and cultural icon,Mam Tamsir Njie Dies, aged 64.

My sincere condolences to his entire extended family and friends.



