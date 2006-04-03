Bantaba in Cyberspace
Mali: Around 20 UN peacekeepers injured in major attack on MINUSMA base

UN: February 2021
Peace and Security

https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084342


Some 20 UN peacekeepers serving with the UN Stabilization Mission in Mali, MINUSMA, were injured on Wednesday, after their temporary base came under attack in the restive central region of the country.

In a statement, MINUSMA said that the ‘blue helmets’ under fire were able to repel the attackers, who fled after delivering a “robust response”. The base was located in Kéréna, in the vicinity of Douentza, where peacekeepers have been carrying out numerous security operations in recent months, according to head of the mission.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
