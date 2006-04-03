Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10012 Posts Posted - 10 Feb 2021 : 19:25:33 Mali: Around 20 UN peacekeepers injured in major attack on MINUSMA base



UN: February 2021

Peace and Security



https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084342





Some 20 UN peacekeepers serving with the UN Stabilization Mission in Mali, MINUSMA, were injured on Wednesday, after their temporary base came under attack in the restive central region of the country.



In a statement, MINUSMA said that the ‘blue helmets’ under fire were able to repel the attackers, who fled after delivering a “robust response”. The base was located in Kéréna, in the vicinity of Douentza, where peacekeepers have been carrying out numerous security operations in recent months, according to head of the mission.



