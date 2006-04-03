Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Posted - 07 Feb 2021 : 14:57:46

https://foroyaa.net/gambian-organization-launches-voter-registration-campaign/





By Ndey Sowe on February 6, 2021



Concerned Gambians from diverse backgrounds dubbed “Open Society Forum The Gambia” (OSFG) have launched voter registration campaign amid the upcoming 4th December 2021 presidential election.



The launching marks the beginning of the sensitization program that will actively encourage citizens to register and exercise their franchise.



The ceremony took place on Thursday, 4th February, 2021 at the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute, Kanifing.



Aminta John-Wadda, President for Open Society Forum The Gambia (OSFG) said their group is a non-partisan and inclusive organization that advocates for citizens to participate in the democratic dispensation process of the country.



She remarked: “This is a historical event since it is not led, directed or encouraged by any political group, but by concerned Gambians who see the need to encourage youths and the dispirited to participate in the selection of their leaders.”



She said in any participatory democracy, voting is a civic duty and a constitutional right whereby citizens do exercise their fundamental rights in electing their officials to serve them in various capacities.



“We aim to support women, youths, marginalized, disadvantaged and vulnerable citizens in various communities to exercise their franchise,” she said.



Alieu Momar Njie, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Chairman, said the campaign is timely considering the forthcoming voter registration and other key electoral activities that IEC plans to roll out soon.



“Such a forum is very important as it would enable voter education personnel to effectively take on their roles and responsibilities,” he said.



Chairman Njie said the IEC has an open-door policy and it would be pleased to collaborate with all other partners and stakeholders in the electoral process.



“It is also important to take note of the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic and take necessary measures to protect yourself and others,” he said.



Yusuf Taylor, Youth Representative, said registering every single Gambian that will turn 18 years by December 4th 2021, is not a small task and they need to mobilize all the resources they can to achieve success in this venture.



Taylor thus urged all Gambians to spend time now to search for their official documents and ensure that they get the right resources together so that every eligible voter is registered and not left behind.



Banka Manneh, Diaspora Representative, urged the IEC to ensure they use everything in their powers to enfranchise the diaspora so that they can vote.

Posted - 07 Feb 2021 : 15:02:41

https://foroyaa.net/gambians-turning-18-by-december-4th-to-vote-in-presidential-election/





By Ndey Sowe 0n February 6, 2021



Alieu Momar Njie, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), has revealed that Gambians who will turn eighteen years old by December 4th, 2021 will be registered as voters in the upcoming presidential election in 2021.



“We are saying that everybody who is eighteen above or will be eighteen from December 4th will be allowed to come and register and will get his/her voter card on the spot,” he said.



Njie made the remarks on Thursday, 4th January, 2021 during the launching of the Open Society Forum The Gambia (OSFG) voter registration campaign.



Chairman Njie said to register, one must have a birth certificate, ID card or passport, and those in urban Gambia can get any of these attestations from the Alkalolu or chiefs, likewise those in Greater Banjul Area.



“Very soon we will be going all over the country for one and half month to make sure everybody is registered and get your voter card on the spot,” he said.



Commenting on the delay of voter registration, Chairman Njie said they are working hard to ensure the process is undertaken as soon as possible.



“When we decide or know when the voter registration will take place, we will ensure that everybody is informed on time, because election starts with voting,” he said.



Njie said since last year, they programed to ensure those in the diaspora will vote.



He said: “In our activities that we programed, it was to take place in July this year that we will go all over the world where most Gambians are to come and vote.”



Njie assured that with the help of government the diaspora will be part and parcel of the electoral system; not only to vote but be voted for as well.



“There are plans to have those in the diaspora to be voted for into parliament in The Gambia like Senegal,” he revealed.



Njie also said having an informed electorate is a plus for any electoral activity, because it promotes public participation, transparency and confidence in the process.



He promised that the IEC will continue to make the clarion call that “Election is the Business of All”, therefore they called for the full collaboration of all stakeholders in the electoral process.



Njie further assured that the commission would continue to serve the Gambian electorate efficiently and diligently.

