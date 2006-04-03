Author Topic toubab1020





I am no finacial expert but from my observations of normal folk in The Gambia over tens of years wages have been very low consequently any pension that was paid by an employeer did not increase in relation to the cost of living after retirement.

How this can be solved without some form of alternative payment option will be a problem for the government in this Presential election year.



Editorial on January 30, 2021



https://foroyaa.net/the-minister-of-finance-and-accountant-general-should-listen-to-the-pensioners/



pensioners to go to the Bank to receive monies because of the low income they are receiving.



The Minister of Finance and the Accountant General should call for a meeting with the pensioners to find out their grievances and clear doubts regarding the information conveyed to them. Those who are the most disadvantaged should not be subjected to more hardship because of bureaucratic expediency.



There is likeliness that many pensioners would prefer not to go to a bank to open up savings account. Hence Government should develop a scheme whereby monies could reach pensioners at their place of residence or in places close to them.

