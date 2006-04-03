Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

10932 Posts Posted - 27 Jan 2021 : 12:49:35

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/gambia-registers-36-new-cases-as-40-patients-absconded





Jan 27, 2021, 11:31 AM

The Gambia has registered 36 new positive cases, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 4,008.



This is according to the 254 national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.



At least 19 new patients were discharged from the treatment centers, while 26 people were newly taken into quarantine.



Overall, 269 people were discharged over the period (22nd–24thJan). 3 COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.



The country currently has 26 people in hotel quarantine,155 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%.



Meanwhile, the Senior Management of the Ministry of Health says that there are confirmed positive COVID-19 cases that are currently at large and interacting with the public. “Out of the total positives confirmed between 20th January to 25th January 2021, there are 40 confirmed positive cases that have refused isolation or have absconded treatment centers.”



“Similarly, the management is also aware that there are large numbers of travelers who recently arrived in The Gambia from hotspot countries that have refused to abide to official protocols and/or report to the health authorities for the mandatory test upon arrival.



The Ministry continues to treat these matters with utmost and grave concern and thus, the Ministry is hereby giving an order and ultimatum to all those concerned, that they are required to report themselves to the health authorities with immediate effect and failure of which will lead to serious consequences, including the publication of names and identifying information of all those at large.



Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 133 new positive cases bring its total number to 25, 127. It also reported 10 deaths cases.



It registered 20,870 recoveries, 592 deaths while 3, 664 are under treatment.



In a similar development, President Macky Sall lifted the curfew and state of emergency introduced three weeks ago in Dakar and Thies as 90% of cases were from those main cities.

toubab1020





10932 Posts Posted - 27 Jan 2021 : 13:08:37



https://standard.gm/40-covid-19-patients-on-the-loose0/



==========



Press release



It has come to the attention of the Senior Management of the Ministry of Health that there are confirmed positive COVID-19 cases who are currently at large and interacting with the public. Out of the total positives confirmed between 20th January to 25th January 2021, there are 40 confirmed positive cases that have refused isolation or have absconded treatment centers. Similarly, the management is also aware that there are large number of travelers who recently arrived in The Gambia from hotspot countries that have refused to abide to official protocols and/or report to the health authorities for the mandatory test upon arrival.



This press release is to inform the public that there are persons deliberately posing a great public health risk to the population by their respective decisions to either:



1. Evade COVID-19 Health Officials for either transfer to isolation centres, or for testing upon arrival from hotspot countries.



2. Abscond the designated isolation centres;



3. Refuse to accept their confirmed positive results and/or



4. Refuse to comply with The Ministry of Health’s Case Management Policy and Guidelines upon notification of their positive coronavirus status.



Several efforts have been made in the past month by the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Response Team to reach and/or convince the abovementioned individuals to voluntarily comply, however all efforts have turned out futile.



The Ministry continues to treat these matters with utmost and grave concern and thus, the Ministry is hereby giving an order and ultimatum to all those concerned, that they are required to report themselves to the health authorities with immediate effect and failure of which will lead to serious consequences, including the publication of names and identifying information of all those at large. Therefore, all positive cases should self-report by calling the following numbers (1025; 3011261; 3632098), and those travelers who entered into the country and are yet to undergo sample collection must immediately report to Metzy Hotel or call the aforementioned numbers for further clarification.



The Ministry would like to stress that this serious and ruthless misconduct will no longer be condoned under any circumstances. Anyone found not willing to cooperate with COVID-19 regulations will have their names and identifying information published on the media and thereafter, drastic measures will be taken against anyone that is non-compliant.



Accordingly, the public is hereby reminded that “the Public Health Emergency Act (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations 2020” empowers the Minister or Officers acting under his authority to take strict measures as to when and where necessary.



We urge the public to become more cautious and adhere to the advised safety precautions especially that with regard to social distancing, wearing of face masks in public and avoiding large gatherings.

