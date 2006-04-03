Author Topic toubab1020





10920 Posts Posted - 24 Jan 2021 : 14:02:08



The SECOND link is to a video



++++++++++



https://malagen.com/investigations/investors-who-do-not-invest-how-they-access-state-house-lands-diplomatic-passports-and-love/





https://www.chronicle.gm/video-the-state-house-back-door-investors-that-never-invest-in-the-gambia/ The FIRST link is to the webpage,a very very long article.The SECOND link is to a video++++++++++ "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 24 Jan 2021 14:08:26 Topic