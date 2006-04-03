Author Topic toubab1020





By Amadou Jadama on January 22, 2021



A custodian of the finances of the Brikama Magistrates’ Court was yesterday brought before the same court charged with stealing.



Abdul Ceesay was slammed with a single count charge of stealing over one hundred thousand dalasi from his employer.



According to the particulars of the offence, Abdul, on or about 4 December 2021, at Brikama Magistrate’s Court by virtue of his employment as an Accounts Clerk with the Judiciary, stole a cash amount of D171,510.00, being monies received on account of his employer.



He denied any culpability but to enable him gain his liberty in the meantime, he was granted bail in the sum of D200,000.



He should also produce two Gambian sureties as part of the bail requirements.



The accused was unrepresented and was reminded by the court of his right to hire the services of a lawyer.



