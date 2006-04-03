Author Topic toubab1020





#Editorial

On Fisheries Dept largesse!



Jan 22, 2021, 11:01 AM

Amid rise in illegal fishing in both national and international waters, there is need for staff working in the Fisheries and Water Resources sector to be fully equipped to be able to do their jobs as expected. We all know that illegal fishing is a widespread phenomenon with broad socio-environmental impacts and transnational criminal dimensions.



Fisheries sector plays an integral role in the development of any nation. Aside from creating employment for people, it also contributes greatly to country’s GDP.



In our Today’s edition, we reported that Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters (MoFWR-NAMs) through the Dept. of Fisheries has received fisheries protective gears from the PESCAO project through the Sub Regional Fisheries Commission (SRFC).



The materials presented include: satellite telephone, safety helmets, combat shoes and pants etc.



These materials could not have at a better time, when the country is confronted with series of challenges including illegal fishing amid the covid-19 pandemic.



It is a fact that the staff of the department working on the ground in their daily routine sometimes faces challenges and in varying dimension.



Therefore, it is important that they have enough protective gears to be able to deliver their tasks as expected. The satellite telephone, for instance, came at the right moment especially in this fast tech era. With this gadget, the staff of the department can operate anywhere even at sea far beyond the reach of GSM network coverage



Illegal fishing is fast becoming a serious threat to coastal countries in the sub-region. To stem the rise in this trans-national crime at sea, there is need for joint effort to combat the menace.



Statistics shows that Illegal fishing together with unreported and unregulated practices (IUU) accounted for nearly a quarter of the $120 billion global landed value of fisheries in 2016.



We are aware of the several regulatory mechanisms being put in place at international, regional, and country levels to address the problem, but the implementation of these regulations sometimes remains a challenge. There is need more partnership and networking to break up this syndicate of international criminals anywhere they exists.



We therefore, commend the PESCAO project through the Sub Regional Fisheries Commission (SRFC) for this wonderful and timely gesture. We hope other institutions follow suit in empowering key institutions in the country.



"Government has really been growing, a lot of largesse, but the people in the real world aren't. And that's what has to change. Government has no conformity at all with the real world."



Michele Bachmann

