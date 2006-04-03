Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Gam Housing CEO arrested.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10906 Posts
Posted - 17 Jan 2021 :  16:25:32  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

RELATED Topic: Best to read first.

https://foroyaa.net/gam-housing-estate-agency-slammed-by-its-victims/


==========

https://newdev.gambia.com/gam-housing-ceo-in-police-custody-2/


By Yankuba Jallow on Sunday, January 17

Lamin Mboge, the Chief Executive Officer of Gam Housing Real Estate Company has been arrested by the police this evening.

CEO Mboge’s arrest came after several Gam Housing customers reported him at various police stations and the police headquarters.

The complainants (his customers) alleged that Mboge has been collecting money from them knowing fully that he has no land to give them.

Foroyaa contacted the police PRO, who promised to provide us with the charges leveled against Mboge. We are monitoring the situation.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06