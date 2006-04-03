Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

More drug seizure - Major breakthrough for DLEAG New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9975 Posts Posted - 13 Jan 2021 : 13:13:54 Major breakthrough for DLEAG in 502 cannabis resin seizure, 3 arrested

The Point: Jan 13, 2021

By: Momodou Jawo

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/major-breakthrough-for-dleag-in-502-cannabis-resin-seizure-3-arrested



Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) have made a major breakthrough as narcotic officers advanced a “historic” seizure of 502 cannabis resin blocks, with three suspects currently under arrest; The Point has been reliably informed.



The suspects are currently under the custody of the agency as investigation into the matters continues. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Point that one of the suspects was arrested with a pistol with five live rounds.



The country’s narcotic agency is currently making headlines, as personnel last Thursday made a record seizure of nearly three tonnes of cocaine from a shipment of industrial salt originating from Ecuador, amounting to over US$88 million. It is reported to be the biggest ever cocaine seizure in the country by the narcotic agency.



The 118 bags weighed a gross 2tonnes, 952kg, and 850g. The cocaine was discovered on Thursday during a search of a container shipped from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador and through Algeciras in Spain, and then to the country.



Ousman Saidybah, who was contacted for comments on the latest cannabis resin seizure, confirmed the development, while confirming that the seizure was historic.



PRO Saidybah explained: “After about 48 hours of surveillance and undercover activities, personnel of the DLEAG attached to West Coast Regional Command on Sunday 20 December, 2020, successfully interdicted 502 blocks of cannabis resin (hashish) weighing 225 kg (760g) at old Yundum and Brusubi Phase One respectively.”



Explaining how the drug seizures happened, Saidybah said: “Eight (8) blocks were seized from the possession of one Ebrima Bittaye, while he came with Ousman Kanteh to collect them from one of the trucks parked inside a property located at Old Yundum. Meanwhile, 396 (three hundred and ninety six) blocks concealed in eleven (11) wooden pallets placed on a green Scania truck registration number KM 7989 C parked in the same property and subsequently ninety eight (98) blocks recovered at a residence in Brusubi Phase One occupied by one Sedia Ndow.”



Initial investigations, he further added, suggest that a person of interest linked to the case fled out of jurisdiction. However, Saidybah was quick to add that the suspect was subsequently arrested by DLEAG partner (OCRTIS) in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday the 29th December 2020 and handed over to DLEAG on Friday, 1 January 2021.



“This operation follows the seizure of 26 blocks of cannabis resin (hashish) weighing 12kg (150g) at the residence of Mr. Bai Modou Njie at TAF Brufut Gardens by a special operation squad of DLEAG Sensitive Investigation Unit on 10 December 2020.



“A pistol with five live rounds was also recovered from Mr. Njie. Initial findings revealed that the hashish seized from Mr. Njie is sourced from the consignment of the hashish seized on 20 December 2020. Both cases are currently being investigated.”



“Meanwhile, Mr. Ousman Kanteh (male, 30 years old), Mr. Sedia Ndow (male, 28 years old), Mr. Ebrima Bittaye (male, 52 years) and the said Mauritanian national are helping officers in the investigations.”



Related Topic: https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=17352 Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) have made a major breakthrough as narcotic officers advanced a “historic” seizure of 502 cannabis resin blocks, with three suspects currently under arrest; The Point has been reliably informed.The suspects are currently under the custody of the agency as investigation into the matters continues. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Point that one of the suspects was arrested with a pistol with five live rounds.The country’s narcotic agency is currently making headlines, as personnel last Thursday made a record seizure of nearly three tonnes of cocaine from a shipment of industrial salt originating from Ecuador, amounting to over US$88 million. It is reported to be the biggest ever cocaine seizure in the country by the narcotic agency.The 118 bags weighed a gross 2tonnes, 952kg, and 850g. The cocaine was discovered on Thursday during a search of a container shipped from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador and through Algeciras in Spain, and then to the country.Ousman Saidybah, who was contacted for comments on the latest cannabis resin seizure, confirmed the development, while confirming that the seizure was historic.PRO Saidybah explained: “After about 48 hours of surveillance and undercover activities, personnel of the DLEAG attached to West Coast Regional Command on Sunday 20 December, 2020, successfully interdicted 502 blocks of cannabis resin (hashish) weighing 225 kg (760g) at old Yundum and Brusubi Phase One respectively.”Explaining how the drug seizures happened, Saidybah said: “Eight (8) blocks were seized from the possession of one Ebrima Bittaye, while he came with Ousman Kanteh to collect them from one of the trucks parked inside a property located at Old Yundum. Meanwhile, 396 (three hundred and ninety six) blocks concealed in eleven (11) wooden pallets placed on a green Scania truck registration number KM 7989 C parked in the same property and subsequently ninety eight (98) blocks recovered at a residence in Brusubi Phase One occupied by one Sedia Ndow.”Initial investigations, he further added, suggest that a person of interest linked to the case fled out of jurisdiction. However, Saidybah was quick to add that the suspect was subsequently arrested by DLEAG partner (OCRTIS) in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday the 29th December 2020 and handed over to DLEAG on Friday, 1 January 2021.“This operation follows the seizure of 26 blocks of cannabis resin (hashish) weighing 12kg (150g) at the residence of Mr. Bai Modou Njie at TAF Brufut Gardens by a special operation squad of DLEAG Sensitive Investigation Unit on 10 December 2020.“A pistol with five live rounds was also recovered from Mr. Njie. Initial findings revealed that the hashish seized from Mr. Njie is sourced from the consignment of the hashish seized on 20 December 2020. Both cases are currently being investigated.”“Meanwhile, Mr. Ousman Kanteh (male, 30 years old), Mr. Sedia Ndow (male, 28 years old), Mr. Ebrima Bittaye (male, 52 years) and the said Mauritanian national are helping officers in the investigations.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |