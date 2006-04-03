Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9974 Posts Posted - 12 Jan 2021 : 20:07:56 A Senegalese truck, number plate KL5203B loaded with groundnut from Yelli Tenda to Bamba Tenda suddenly fell on the SeneGambia bridge last night around 23hrs blocking all traffic across the bridge (both ends).



Management is currently working on logistics to move the truck off the bridge.



In the meantime, vehicles and passengers can kindly use the Banjul Barra crossing until the situation is resolved.



Source: GPA FERRIES MANAGEMENT A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic