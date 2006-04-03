Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 Senegalese truck blocks all traffic across bridge		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9974 Posts
Posted - 12 Jan 2021 :  20:07:56  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
A Senegalese truck, number plate KL5203B loaded with groundnut from Yelli Tenda to Bamba Tenda suddenly fell on the SeneGambia bridge last night around 23hrs blocking all traffic across the bridge (both ends).

Management is currently working on logistics to move the truck off the bridge.

In the meantime, vehicles and passengers can kindly use the Banjul Barra crossing until the situation is resolved.

Source: GPA FERRIES MANAGEMENT
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06