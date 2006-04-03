Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 Gambia Records 21 New COVID-19 Cases		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
9963 Posts
Posted - 08 Jan 2021 :  17:11:13  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Gambia Records 21 New COVID-19 Cases
Foroyaa: January 7, 2021

By Nelson Manneh

https://foroyaa.net/gambia-records-21-new-covid-19-cases/

The Gambia has on Thursday 7th January, 2021, recorded twenty-one new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to three thousand eight hundred and thirty-three (3, 833).

This is the highest single-day number of cases recorded in over five weeks in the country, while the median age of the new cases is 37.

Six of the new cases are epi-linked to recently confirmed cases.

No new COVID-19 death was recorded.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06