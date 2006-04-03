Author Topic Momodou





9963 Posts Posted - 08 Jan 2021 : 17:11:13 Gambia Records 21 New COVID-19 Cases

Foroyaa: January 7, 2021



By Nelson Manneh



https://foroyaa.net/gambia-records-21-new-covid-19-cases/



The Gambia has on Thursday 7th January, 2021, recorded twenty-one new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to three thousand eight hundred and thirty-three (3, 833).



This is the highest single-day number of cases recorded in over five weeks in the country, while the median age of the new cases is 37.



Six of the new cases are epi-linked to recently confirmed cases.



