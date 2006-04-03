|
Gambia Records 21 New COVID-19 Cases
Foroyaa: January 7, 2021
By Nelson Manneh
https://foroyaa.net/gambia-records-21-new-covid-19-cases/
The Gambia has on Thursday 7th January, 2021, recorded twenty-one new cases of the deadly coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to three thousand eight hundred and thirty-three (3, 833).
This is the highest single-day number of cases recorded in over five weeks in the country, while the median age of the new cases is 37.
Six of the new cases are epi-linked to recently confirmed cases.
No new COVID-19 death was recorded.
