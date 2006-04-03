Author Topic Momodou





5th January, 2021



UPDATE ON THE QUARANTINE AND TESTING GUIDANCE FOR PEOPLE ENTERING THE COUNTRY



The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public that there is an update on the testing guidance for passengers coming into the country.



As we monitor the progress on the pandemic, there is a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus which has emerged in the UK and now in many other countries. Its potential implications for public health have begun to be examined, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).



Thus, all travelers coming from hotspot countries where the new strain of coronavirus has been identified will undergo sample taking and testing upon arrival in the country in addition to having a valid COVID-19 PCR test results of 72hrs. These travelers must undergo mandatory quarantine at their own cost. Samples that are found positive upon their testing on arrival in The Gambia, will have the virus strain sequenced to confirm the genome.



All other travelers from countries not identified as hotspot for the new strain of COVID-19 must provide a valid negative PCR test to go on home isolation. Effective 9th January, 2021 the hot spot countries that these restrictions will apply to are as follows (additional countries could be added at the discretion of the Ministry of Health):



United Kingdom

Belgium

Italy

USA

France

Japan

Singapore

Spain

South Africa

South Korea

Sweden

Jordan

Lebanon

The Netherlands

Turkey

Norway

India

Pakistan

Chile

Switzerland

Denmark



The Ministry of Health seeks compliance of the public to this order.



Honourable Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh

