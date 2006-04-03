Author Topic Momodou





Mam Ndery Touray is TRRC’s new Deputy Executive Secretary



Following the resignation of Musu Bakoto Sawo, veteran educationist and administrator Mam Ndery Touray has been appointed as the TRRC’s Deputy Executive Secretary. Ms. Sawo, who held that position for two and a half years, spent her last day at work on Thursday, December 31, 2020.



Prior to his appointment as Deputy Executive Secretary, Mr. Touray had served as the Commission’s Director of Human Resources since September 2018. He played a key role in the setting up of the Commission’s headquarters at Dunes Resort and has been instrumental in ensuring the efficient functioning of the TRRC’s human and other resources. Uncle Mam, or Master as he is fondly referred to by TRRC staff, is everyone’s “banter mate”, to borrow a popular phrase from Musa Manneh, the Commission’s Lead Interpreter. He combines a very friendly disposition with machine-like efficiency and a keen sense of responsibility.



Prior to joining the TRRC as HR Director in 2018, Mr. Touray worked in various institutions with duties and responsibilities ranging from purely academic to management and institutional development. He spent 27 years working at GAMTEL where, among other positions, he served as Director of the Gambia Telecommunications and Multimedia Institute (GTMI) and Director of Human Resources. He holds a Master of Science degree in Physics with emphasis on Science Education and Medical Physics from Waikato University in New Zealand and has a wealth of experience working with both international and national organizations and related agencies.



“We are very lucky to have a professional of Mr. Touray’s caliber,” said TRRC Executive Secretary Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow. “I’m not sure we could have run the Commission as smoothly as we have without his dynamic leadership and dedication. He has both the professional competence and the institutional memory required to help us finish our work and wrap up this year.”



