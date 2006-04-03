Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 2 Prison Officers Detained.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10904 Posts
Posted - 04 Jan 2021 :  14:13:33  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
RELATED.

https://standard.gm/murder-suspect-escapes-from-mile-2-prison0/



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/2-prison-officers-detained-over-escape-of-murder-suspect


2 prison officers detained over escape of murder suspect

The Point: Jan 4, 2021, Article By: Momodou Jawo

Two officers of The Gambia Prison Services (GPF) at the Mile 2 Central Prison have been detained in connection with the escape of Buba Drammeh, a murder suspect who was accused of killing one Buba Jammeh, The Point has been reliably informed.

An anonymous source confirmed to The Point that the suspect was detained at the Maximum Security Wing of the prison. The two prison officers are currently under police investigation with a view to establishing the cause of the incident.

The suspect, Buba Drammeh, was accused of killing Buba Jammeh; former staff of Brikama Area Council (BAC), during a communal land dispute between the people of Gunjur and Berending in March 2019. The suspect, after the incident, fled and escaped arrest. However, he was rearrested last year by personnel of the Anti-Crime Unit of The Gambia Police Force.

Our source further added: “We suspect that there could be conspiracy in the way and manner in which the suspect Buba Drammeh escaped the prison because there was no breaking in the prison. Therefore, how could a prisoner escape a prison when there is no breaking? Investigation is currently ongoing in order to get to the root of the incident. I am sure after the incident, everything will be clear.”
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Edited by - toubab1020 on 04 Jan 2021 14:18:43
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06