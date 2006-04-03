Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Gambian Cultural Forum
 Cultural guide: General
 I wish one day people see each other as equals.		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10900 Posts
Posted - 01 Jan 2021 :  11:02:21  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

This from The Standard ,a radical development in a Gambian newspaper I shall be very interested to see how the didderent stratas of the Gambian population react Dear Reader YOU are a member of the Gambian population.how about a post on this topic

++++++++++

https://standard.gm/marie-madeline/


December 31, 2020

Age: 21 years

Status: single

From: Old Yundum

Star sign: Aries

Languages: Manjago, Mandinka, English, French and Portuguese

Pet or Nickname: Lady Pama

Work: Student

Course: Computer science

Why: I love coding and designing. Computer science will broaden my knowledge on technology and how it works.

Favourite colour: Blue

Favourite pastime: Going for outings with friends

Favourite author: Ayn Rand (author of The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged)

Favourite politician: Mamma Kandeh

Why: He cares for the needy and the youths

Favourite musician: Myself

Last book read: The Last Ship

How do you spend your weekend: I spend my weekend with family. I try as much not to go out during weekends because I am always busy with studies.

One thing you would like to change: I wish one day people see each other as equals.

Dream: I will love to be someone great that people will look up to as a mentor and an inspiration.

Dream holiday: Somewhere in the Maldives.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.08 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06