Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home
|
Profile
|
Register
|
Active Topics
|
Active Polls
|
Members
|
Private Messages
|
Search
|
FAQ
|
Invite a friend
Username:
Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?
All Forums
Gambian Cultural Forum
Cultural guide: General
I wish one day people see each other as equals.
New Topic
Reply to Topic
Printer Friendly
|
More
Author
Topic
toubab1020
10900 Posts
Posted - 01 Jan 2021 : 11:02:21
This from The Standard ,a radical development in a Gambian newspaper I shall be very interested to see how the didderent stratas of the Gambian population react
Dear Reader YOU are a member of the Gambian population.how about a post on this topic
++++++++++
https://standard.gm/marie-madeline/
December 31, 2020
Age: 21 years
Status: single
From: Old Yundum
Star sign: Aries
Languages: Manjago, Mandinka, English, French and Portuguese
Pet or Nickname: Lady Pama
Work: Student
Course: Computer science
Why: I love coding and designing. Computer science will broaden my knowledge on technology and how it works.
Favourite colour: Blue
Favourite pastime: Going for outings with friends
Favourite author: Ayn Rand (author of The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged)
Favourite politician: Mamma Kandeh
Why: He cares for the needy and the youths
Favourite musician: Myself
Last book read: The Last Ship
How do you spend your weekend: I spend my weekend with family. I try as much not to go out during weekends because I am always busy with studies.
One thing you would like to change: I wish one day people see each other as equals.
Dream: I will love to be someone great that people will look up to as a mentor and an inspiration.
Dream holiday: Somewhere in the Maldives.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
Topic
New Topic
Reply to Topic
Printer Friendly
|
More
Jump To:
Select Forum
General Forum
General Forum: General discussion
Politics Forum
Politics: Gambian politics
Draft Elections Bill, 2020
The 1970 Gambian Constitution
2020 Final Draft Constitution
The 1997 Gambian Constitution
Environment and sustainable development
Politics: World politics
Literature
Poetry Forum
Education Forum
Atlas of the Gambia Project
Education
History
Science and Technology Forum
Science and Technology
Gambian Cultural Forum
Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file)
Cultural guide: General
Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire
Cultural guide: Music
Soto Koto TV Network
Bantaba Polls
Opinion Polls
Sports Forum
Sports: General
Sports: Gambian Football
Health and Nutrition Forum
Health and Nutrition
Turism & Travel Forum
Travel Forum
Tourism: General
Stone Circles of The Gambia
Gambia Maps page
Religion Forum
Religion Forum: World Religions
Announcements
Announcements: Community
Announcements: Gambian Websites
The Gambia Resource Page
Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation
Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links
The Trumpet Newspaper
The Fatu Radio Network
The Chronicle
Seereer Radio
MAMOS TV
Kibaaro news and Radio
Kairo News
JollofNews Online
Gainako Online
Freedom Newspaper Online
DiasporiumNews
A Testing Area
Testing Forum
--------------------
Home
Active Topics
Frequently Asked Questions
Member Information
Search Page
Bantaba in Cyberspace
© 2005-2020 Nijii
This page was generated in 0.08 seconds.
User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer
|