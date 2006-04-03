Author Topic toubab1020





This from The Standard ,a radical development in a Gambian newspaper I shall be very interested to see how the didderent stratas of the Gambian population react Dear Reader YOU are a member of the Gambian population.how about a post on this topic



https://standard.gm/marie-madeline/





December 31, 2020



Age: 21 years



Status: single



From: Old Yundum



Star sign: Aries



Languages: Manjago, Mandinka, English, French and Portuguese



Pet or Nickname: Lady Pama



Work: Student



Course: Computer science



Why: I love coding and designing. Computer science will broaden my knowledge on technology and how it works.



Favourite colour: Blue



Favourite pastime: Going for outings with friends



Favourite author: Ayn Rand (author of The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged)



Favourite politician: Mamma Kandeh



Why: He cares for the needy and the youths



Favourite musician: Myself



Last book read: The Last Ship



How do you spend your weekend: I spend my weekend with family. I try as much not to go out during weekends because I am always busy with studies.



One thing you would like to change: I wish one day people see each other as equals.



Dream: I will love to be someone great that people will look up to as a mentor and an inspiration.



Dream holiday: Somewhere in the Maldives.

"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

