Woman Killed as Taxi Driver Kills 5 More People

Dailynews- December 31, 2020



By Dawda Baldeh



https://dailynewsgm.com/woman-kill-as-taxi-driver-kills-5-people-more/



A woman is alleged to have been killed by a Senegalese shopkeeper in Tanjay village Republic of Gambia recently and the natives of the village took to the streets demanding for justice.



A native who spoke to the reporter under cover told our reporter that the woman whose name he did not disclose claimed to have given the Shopkeeper monies amounting to over a hundred thousand dalasi for safe keeping was killed in order to nullify the money.



The said woman after several attempts to recover her money from the Shopkeeper had to lose her live. Shortly after her last discussions with the said Shopkeeper, she went missing for several days until when her dead body was found in the nearby bush.



The people in the village took to the streets demanding for; justice in the mysterious death of a villager, the main road was blocked with the protesters burning tires on the streets.



The Shopkeeper in now helping the police in their investigations, as tension in the village calm down.



In a separate incident, an unidentified Taxi Driver ran into a group of young people who were on their carnival and killed five (5) people on spot while leaving dozens with serious injuries.



The incident happened in the late hours of the evening of Monday around 6/7pm.



A group of young people were on their Carnival when an unidentified taxi driver ran into them killing more than 5 people on the spot and others sustaining serious injuries.



