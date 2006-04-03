Author Topic toubab1020





10884 Posts Posted - 24 Dec 2020 : 12:36:32

https://standard.gm/gpa-asked-to-transfer-management-of-senegambia-bridge-to-accountant-general-0/







By Omar Bah December 24, 2020



The Ministry of Finance has written to the director general of the Gambia Ports Authority ordering him to transfer the operations of Senegambia Toll Bridge to the Accountant General’s Department.



The letter copied to GPA DG and obtained by The Standard reads: “Following consultation and discussions with relevant stakeholders and in line with the Financial Regulations 2016, Section 5 (2) and (3c) which state: “the Accountant General is the receiver general, paymaster and chief accounting officer of the government” and “the Accountant General supervises the prompt collection of all public servants;” respectively, the Ministry of Finance is requesting you to hand over the operations and management of the Senegambia Toll Bridge to the Accountant General’s Department no later than 31st December 2020. By this letter, you are duly informed of this management change in the operation of the Senegambia Toll Bridge.”



The letter was signed by one Baboucarr Jobe for the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance.



The construction of the bridge was funded largely from a loan of US$65 million from the African Development Bank, with the remaining funding coming from The Gambian Government. By Omar Bah December 24, 2020The Ministry of Finance has written to the director general of the Gambia Ports Authority ordering him to transfer the operations of Senegambia Toll Bridge to the Accountant General’s Department.The letter copied to GPA DG and obtained by The Standard reads: “Following consultation and discussions with relevant stakeholders and in line with the Financial Regulations 2016, Section 5 (2) and (3c) which state: “the Accountant General is the receiver general, paymaster and chief accounting officer of the government” and “the Accountant General supervises the prompt collection of all public servants;” respectively, the Ministry of Finance is requesting you to hand over the operations and management of the Senegambia Toll Bridge to the Accountant General’s Department no later than 31st December 2020. By this letter, you are duly informed of this management change in the operation of the Senegambia Toll Bridge.”The letter was signed by one Baboucarr Jobe for the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance.The construction of the bridge was funded largely from a loan of US$65 million from the African Development Bank, with the remaining funding coming from The Gambian Government. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic