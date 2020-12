Author Topic toubab1020





10878 Posts Posted - 21 Dec 2020 : 17:04:06 Reading the recent Press reports relating to articles about political figures and parties there is no doubt that the Presidential Election that is being held in JUNE 2021 many politicians are jocking for position by "crossing the carpet" (that has become the phrase to use)these reprentitives of the people are very confusing to me,I find them hard to understand. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic