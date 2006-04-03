Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 General Forum
 General Forum: General discussion
 ..."humanitarian support should be need-based and		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



10857 Posts
Posted - 13 Dec 2020 :  11:21:32  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

https://standard.gm/sex-workers-should-not-be-deprived-of-relief-imam-leigh/


By Momodou Darboe on December 10, 2020

The outspoken imam of Kanifing South mosque, Baba Leigh, has said commercial sex workers should not be deprived of any assistance on account of their profession.

The National Aids Secretariat (NAS) has come under sweltering criticisms from some Islamic clerics following media reports of plans to extend Covid-19 relief to sex workers as a result of the various pandemic-triggered partial lockdowns in the country since March.

A NAS top official was quoted as saying he’d been described by some Islamic clerics as an illegitimate son following the report of his institution’s purported plans to reach out to night workers.

But in a chat with The Standard Tuesday, Imam Baba Leigh said those likening support to sex workers as infidelity should pause and take a critical look at themselves to determine whether they are themselves religious.

To Imam Leigh, humanitarian support should be need-based and not profession-biased.

“If you are helping somebody, are you helping him/her as a person or based on profession? If you want to support someone, help the individual as a human. When it comes to help, nobody should be discriminated as far as you’re in need,” the fiery Imam stressed.

“In fact, it is always dangerous to label somebody as a sex worker or harlot. I’m not comfortable using sex worker. Labeling somebody as a sex worker is haram; it’s an offence,”he added.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06