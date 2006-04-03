Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9939 Posts Posted - 09 Dec 2020 : 09:15:34 International Anti-Corruption Day



2020 December 9

International Anti-Corruption Day takes place every year on December 9.

By introducing this day, the United Nations wanted to boost awareness of corruption issues and to remind the public of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

Corruption is the abuse of entrusted power for one's own benefit or for the benefit of a third party. Corruption generates decisions based on improper grounds, distorts competition and damages the society. Therefore, both active corruption (giving) and passive corruption (taking) are prohibited. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic