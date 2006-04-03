Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
9938 Posts
Momodou
Denmark
Posted - 07 Dec 2020
President Barrow departs Banjul today for the constitutionally mandated nationwide Meet The People Tour.

The tour will last for a period of 30days during which the Head of State will dialogue with the people and assess the impact of the policies and programmes of his government on their lives.

The President, accompanied by a high powered delegation of government officials and other delegates, was seen off at the Banjul terminal by HE Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray.

Source: State House FB page
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
