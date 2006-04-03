Author Topic Momodou





9938 Posts Posted - 07 Dec 2020 : 16:09:51 President Barrow departs Banjul today for the constitutionally mandated nationwide Meet The People Tour.



The tour will last for a period of 30days during which the Head of State will dialogue with the people and assess the impact of the policies and programmes of his government on their lives.



The President, accompanied by a high powered delegation of government officials and other delegates, was seen off at the Banjul terminal by HE Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray.



Source: State House FB page