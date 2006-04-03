Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9935 Posts Posted - 04 Dec 2020 : 14:28:05 Our sincere condolences to the entire extended family and friends of the deceased Captain Ebrima (Ebou) Camara who passed away in Atlanta, GA yesterday.



The Darboe, Camara, Mbai, Singhateh and Njie Family would like to inform the general public that recitation of the Holy Qur'an for the late Ebrima Camara (Ebou) who passed away last night in Atlanta, GA will be held today Friday, December 4 at 5pm at the family compound in Dippa Kunda. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic