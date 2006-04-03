Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Momodou





Denmark

9933 Posts Posted - 03 Dec 2020 : 11:02:19 Ecowas vows to help Gambia realise new constitution



Standard: December 2, 2020



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/ecowas-vows-to-help-gambia-realise-new-constitution0/



The Ecowas Commission president Jean Claude Kassi Brou has disclosed the regional bloc’s plans to stand by Gambians in ensuring a new constitution is realised.





“It is a very important reform project. We were informed about the recent evolution in the National Assembly but also steps that have been taken by the authorities to really make sure that this process is ongoing. Ecowas of course is very kind in supporting the authorities because a new constitution that is really supported by the majority of Gambians will be a very important basis to support social, political and human development. But we can only stand-by the Gambian people and the government to continue to work together to reach out to the maximum,” Claude told journalists at State House.



The commission’s president, who is in the country on an official visit, met President Adama Barrow at the State House yesterday.



The Barrow administration pledged to oversee reforms among with a new constitution pinned as its top priority but the voting down of the draft constitution by mainly NAMs loyal to the president in September raised serious concerns on whether the government is committed to its reforms.



But barely a month after being accused of orchestrating the defeat of the draft constitution at the National Assembly, Barrow’s cabinet asked the Minister of Justice to set up a working group to seek consensus on the draft as the government begins plans to resurrect the document.



The Ecowas president said: “We have also discussed the impact of Covid-19 on the country’s economy and we are also pleased with all the measures the government has taken to help the country recover economically from Covid-19. We also discussed the many important reforms that are ongoing particularly the reform on the constitution. We also discussed the TRRC’s work – it is a very important and complex process but Ecowas is fully behind the authorities on whatever can be done to ensure that this process continue, we will work with the authorities to ensure it is done.”



Ecomig



“We are pleased to hear from the authorities that they are pleased with Ecomig that the force has done a very good job. As you know, the Ecomig is here to maintain peace and support in the security reform.”



He said the extension of the forces’ mandate has also shown some positive signs. “But the number one priority is the peace and stability of the Gambia – it is important for the Gambians and important to Ecowas because we are facing many challenges in terms of security,” he said.



On Ecomig’s funding, Claude argued: “I can tell you for sure the resources that have been used to support the Ecomig here in The Gambia are the same resources we used to support troops in Guinea Bissau before it was closed last September. It is coming from the contribution of member states of Ecowas. That should be made very clear. Of course, we have other partners such as the EU who supported us to fund the forces in The Gambia.”

Denmark

9933 Posts Posted - 03 Dec 2020 : 11:06:11 ECOWAS president hails Gambia’s efforts to combat Covid-19



The Point: Dec 2, 2020

By: Sankulleh Gibril Janko



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/ecowas-president-hails-gambias-efforts-to-combat-covid-19



The president of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission), H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, has hailed The Gambia in its efforts to combat Covid-19, saying there has been an improvement in sanitary situation.



Speaking to the media after a closed door meeting with President Barrow at State House on Tuesday, the ECOWAS Commission president applauded the efforts undertaken by the government to control the disease.



Mr. Brou headed an ECOWAS delegation that made a three day visit to The Gambia as part of consultations with the Gambia on various issues of common interest.



Covid-19



“For Covid-19 the sanitary situation, we are very pleased we’ve noticed that with all the efforts taken by the authorities, the sanitary situation of the Covid-19 has really improved and we really commended the authorities for that, for the work that has been done. We are following the situation at the regional level.”



Economy



“The impact on the economy also we have discussed and the government has taken action to revive some of the sectors that have been impacted as many countries have been impacted by the Covid-19 in various economies and social sectors in many countries of ECOWAS. So we are very pleased with all the measures that the government has taken, is taking and we are confident that all actions will allow the economy to continue on its growth path which is really good for the Gambia and ECOWAS region.”



Draft Constitution



The head of delegation said they had discussions on major reforms that are ongoing in The Gambia, especially the draft and the rejected constitution which he described as “very important project.” He said the Commission is aware of the development surrounding the constitution at the National Assembly and the steps taken by the authorities to ensure that process is ongoing.



“ECOWAS is of course very keen in supporting, working and accompanying supporting the authorities because a new constitution that is really supported by the majority of The Gambia will be a very important basis to support cultural, social, political and economic and human development.”



He reiterated ECOWAS commitment in supporting the government’s efforts to continue with the process.



ECOMIG



“Of course our forces the ECOMIG, have been here for three years and we were pleased to hear from the authorities that ECOMIG has done a good job. The objective was to help the country with maintaining peace and stability and also helping the security reform by training and supporting the forces of The Gambia.”



He also expressed his delight over the extension of the forces by the ECOWAS Heads of State in September during the meeting in Niamey Niger.



He spoke about the possibility of ECOMIG helping to transform the forces of the country, a discussion he claimed is ongoing.



He said the bloc is following developments at the TRRC and they are willing to support the authorities in the process.

