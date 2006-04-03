Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

NNFPMC ..NOT....GGC anymore. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





10829 Posts Posted - 02 Dec 2020 : 10:46:24

Nothing is SIMPLE in the world of today is it





https://foroyaa.net/md-njie-of-ggc-defends-decisions-on-groundnut-trade/











By Kebba Mamburay on December 1, 2020





Mr. Muhammad Njie the Managing Director of National Food Security processing and marketing Corporation, formerly known as Gambia Groundnut Corporation has defended decisions and actions taken on the groundnut trade.



Mr Njie in an exclusive interview with Foroyaa was answering questions on the lower price of groundnuts offered by the government and a statement warning traders without buying licence to desist from the groundnut trade.



According to Njie, over the past couple of years, a lot of individuals, in some cases, companies come to our country, buy groundnut, and then take it out of the country, adding that those individuals or companies are not registered in most cases, don’t have business registrations and don’t pay tax. He stated that the law requires that for one to be a buyer in the industry, one needs to meet certain minimum criteria, which includes having a location. Number two, you need to have the equipment, that is, the screen and the scale so that the farmers are not cheated.



“What we have realised is a lot of them don’t have that. And here we are saying, we don’t want you to go to the farmer and then just buy on face value by just looking at product and say that, this is the price. So, instead of the farmer receiving 1000[kg], maybe the farmers is receiving 900kg on the weigh. So, that is what we are trying to protect,” he asserted.



He said the second thing is the government of the Gambia is subsidizing the farmers. He added that the price of the groundnut is also subsidized by the government, that for every metric ton (which is bought at D20,700) government is paying D5700.



“If you look at the trend, like comparing last year to this year, it has increased by 15% which has never happened up to this level normally,” he argued.



He said it would not be fair for the economy to lose out after investing all these resources. He further said, they want a level playing field, adding that and other operators in the Gambia pay tax, create employment, hire locals, and when they process and export, they generate foreign exchange earnings. “This foreign exchange earnings is what these businessmen use to buy other commodities such as rice, sugar etc.,” he emphasised.



Njie further explained that, they are not saying one cannot sell. What they want is for them to have the minimum standards.



He denied that their statement was a threat to farmers but just that there are rules and regulations in each country.



“You cannot go to our neighboring countries and then carry out your machines there and start processing, they will confiscate your assets,” he stressed. Nothing is SIMPLE in the world of today is itBy Kebba Mamburay on December 1, 2020Mr. Muhammad Njie the Managing Director of National Food Security processing and marketing Corporation, formerly known as Gambia Groundnut Corporation has defended decisions and actions taken on the groundnut trade.Mr Njie in an exclusive interview with Foroyaa was answering questions on the lower price of groundnuts offered by the government and a statement warning traders without buying licence to desist from the groundnut trade.According to Njie, over the past couple of years, a lot of individuals, in some cases, companies come to our country, buy groundnut, and then take it out of the country, adding that those individuals or companies are not registered in most cases, don’t have business registrations and don’t pay tax. He stated that the law requires that for one to be a buyer in the industry, one needs to meet certain minimum criteria, which includes having a location. Number two, you need to have the equipment, that is, the screen and the scale so that the farmers are not cheated.“What we have realised is a lot of them don’t have that. And here we are saying, we don’t want you to go to the farmer and then just buy on face value by just looking at product and say that, this is the price. So, instead of the farmer receiving 1000[kg], maybe the farmers is receiving 900kg on the weigh. So, that is what we are trying to protect,” he asserted.He said the second thing is the government of the Gambia is subsidizing the farmers. He added that the price of the groundnut is also subsidized by the government, that for every metric ton (which is bought at D20,700) government is paying D5700.“If you look at the trend, like comparing last year to this year, it has increased by 15% which has never happened up to this level normally,” he argued.He said it would not be fair for the economy to lose out after investing all these resources. He further said, they want a level playing field, adding that and other operators in the Gambia pay tax, create employment, hire locals, and when they process and export, they generate foreign exchange earnings. “This foreign exchange earnings is what these businessmen use to buy other commodities such as rice, sugar etc.,” he emphasised.Njie further explained that, they are not saying one cannot sell. What they want is for them to have the minimum standards.He denied that their statement was a threat to farmers but just that there are rules and regulations in each country.“You cannot go to our neighboring countries and then carry out your machines there and start processing, they will confiscate your assets,” he stressed. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 02 Dec 2020 10:48:06 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2020 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |