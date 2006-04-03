Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Will this EVER be finalised ?
Posted - 01 Dec 2020 :  11:46:08

https://foroyaa.net/what-is-the-inter-party-committee-doing-regarding-the-electoral-system/




Foroyaa has reliably gathered that the members of the Inter-Party Committee comprising 16 Political Parties have, in the past two weeks, have been engaged in the scrutiny of the Draft Elections Bill with a view to building consensus on its content. This means that the Inter-Party Committee is assuming its role as the key institution for promoting peaceful, free, fair and credible elections. Foroyaa will cover the outcome and accordingly inform its readers and listeners.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
