Nov 27, 2020 142

A ROWPU 2K water purification trailer



The Gambia Armed Forces have ordered reverse osmosis water purification equipment from South Africa’s ELW Global. The order, that consists of ROWPU 2K trailer-mounted system includes transport, training and commissioning, for the use of safe water by Gambian UN Peacekeeping troops in Africa.



The order was received by the South African company in October and is expected to ship mid-December with extensive maintenance and operator training confirmed for students on arrival in Banjul.

The ROWPU 2K has a built-in 5 Kva generator



The ROWPU 2K is said to be very popular within the ECOWAS region and is currently in service with Senegal, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Chad.



The ROWPU 2K has a built-in 5 Kva generator and a 5 000 litre potable water bladder. It is also complete with a UV filter system, and all piping, pumps and ancillaries such as piping, pumps and testing equipment are contained within the unit. As a mobile unit, it produces 2 000 litres per hour of reverse osmosis potable water or 5 000 litres of filtered water, exceeding published World Health Organisation standards for potable water.



Apart from the ECOWAS region, the ELW Global ROWPU 2K is in service in other United Nations missions in Darfur, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo and has proved popular with many troop-contributing countries. It is also in service in several disaster-hit areas, including Haiti.



The ROWPU 2K is manufactured in South Africa and is in operation with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and customized versions are in operation with the South African Air Force (SAAF).





