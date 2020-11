Author Topic toubab1020





10817 Posts Posted - 29 Nov 2020 : 15:25:23



This is a VERY LONG ARTICLE which I found very interesting BUT in order to save valuable bandwith I have posted only a Snippet click on the link for FULL access to the story.

==========

SNIPPET:

In a rare scoop, a Gambian reporter and videographer trekked on rarely trodden paths to meet the elusive leader of the separatist fighters in the Casamance, Salif Sadio. We reproduce excerpts from the 2-hour long interview.



==========





https://standard.gm/salif-sadio-commander-in-chief-mouvement-des-forces-democratiques-de-casamance/





==========





This is a VERY LONG ARTICLE which I found very interesting BUT in order to save valuable bandwith I have posted only a Snippet click on the link for FULL access to the story.==========SNIPPET:In a rare scoop, a Gambian reporter and videographer trekked on rarely trodden paths to meet the elusive leader of the separatist fighters in the Casamance, Salif Sadio. We reproduce excerpts from the 2-hour long interview.==================== "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic