Posted - 28 Nov 2020 : 11:24:24 National Assembly Members approved 54 million dalasi budget line as loan for themselves!





"The National Assembly yesterday passed or agreed to create a load scheme for themselves amounting to 54,400,00. So today Halifa raised a motion for the National Assembly to withdraw the decision because isn't in line with proceed and the constitution for members of the National Assembly allocate themselves any amount for personal interest.

A vote was taken 17 say no to the motion while 16 say Yes to motion." Kexx Sanneh

A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Posted - 28 Nov 2020 : 11:29:45 The arrogance of power

By Sidi Sanneh



We’re witnessing two incidences exemplifying the raw exercise of arrogance of power by the very custodians of democracy and law and order against Gambians (i) NAMs approving building loans for themselves during the COVID-19-induced economic meltdown and (ii) the paramilitary denying peaceful demonstrators access to their House, The People’s House, an edifice of democracy that costs $27 million, for which Gambian taxpayers will be paying for for decades to come.



The act of self-dealing by members of the National Assembly and the paramilitary’s continued use of repressive tactics against peaceful protesters must be vigorously condemned. Our hard-fought and well-deserved democracy and the rule of law will continue to be in peril if we continue to employ the very same corrupt and anti-democratic measures associated with the previous regime. We must not go back. We will not go back.



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone





Posted - 28 Nov 2020 : 11:30:40 Wolves In Assembly

By Modou Ndow



First, the NAMs were given cars from a mysterious donor, they took it. Second, the brown envelopes containing D10, 000, they took it. Third, a plot of land, they took it. And now a D54 million loan scheme for the NAMs to develop their land. Next they will be allocated money to take a second or third wife!



So what have these *****s done to deserve all this again? Meanwhile, the people that they are there to represent, get saku malo ak bedongi dewleen only when a disaster hits. For a country whose budget is supplemented by others, what makes them think this is a wonderful idea? How come only a few get to benefit from our public funds?



In the middle of a global crisis that has paralyzed most economies around the world, these greedy and selfish NAMs want to saydoe D54 million and live a life of luxury di gainaa humbal all over town nak. How dishonorable! But we insist on calling them honorable? Not me morm! The only plans these greedy *****s have is for themselves, not those they represent. And what happens to the loan if some of these NAMs lose their seat In the next elections, given the fact that some of them have no business being there In the first place?



As for the masses, neka len fofu di torpa sabarr ak faycha rek! The NAMs are balling and you guys are searching for the next meal morning after the rally. All the goodwill and political capital we had has evaporated because of greed and wholesale ignorance! The wolves at Social Security were giving themselves loans and now is the NAMs turn. Smh A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone