Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

9923 Posts Posted - 26 Nov 2020 : 13:08:47 “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”



November 25 is celebrated annually around the world, as a day to recognize women’s plight and challenges especially as it relates to sexual and gender based violence. The violation of women in the homes, schools, work places, religious spaces, communities, streets and others, cannot be overlooked, over emphasized or ignored.



In the year 2020, along with the various challenges already faced by women, COVID 19 has had devastating social and economic consequences on women and girls, all around the world. It has further proven the need to empower, take stock and prevent reoccurrences of these violations.



This year’s global theme: “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” is “amplifying the call for global action to bridge funding gaps, ensure essential services for survivors of violence during the COVID 19 crisis, focus on prevention and collection of data that can improve life saving services for women and girls.”



Beyond COVID 19 however, there should be sufficient funding for women empowerment initiatives along with equal pay for women; quick response to victims and survivors of sexual and gender based violence; prevention of all forms of violence against women in all spaces; and collecting and storing of disaggregated data on different forms of violence against women to inform policies and programs.



We welcome the creation of the 24 hour toll free Gender Based Violence (GBV) hotline in The Gambia, a partnership between the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Welfare and Paradise foundation as a first step to curbing this crisis. Notwithstanding, we call on women and girls to make use of this service should need be by calling the number 1313.



The TRRC once again commits its resolve to continue to thoroughly investigate issues of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) as part of our mandate to create a historic and impartial record of human rights violations that occurred in The Gambia between July 1994 and January 2017. As at today, we have heard testimonies from 65 women and 10 SGBV survivors. In order to be able to fully establish the extent and scope of violations against women, we reiterate the need for victims to share their stories with us. We reassure you that the TRRC is a safe space and utmost respect and confidentiality is assured and guaranteed for everyone.



Source: TRRC A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic