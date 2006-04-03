Author Topic toubab1020





A press release issued by the Ministry of Agriculture said Tuesday individuals interested in buying ground nut should register with the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation.



Below is the full text of the press release:



It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Agriculture that certain persons and private entities are engaged in groundnut buying directly from farmers and eventual evacuation of produce outside the country without following due process.



The general public is hereby reminded that purchasing groundnuts directly from farmers is limited to the National Food Security Processing & Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) formerly Gambia Groundnut Corporation (GGC) through approved Cooperative Primary Marketing Societies (CPMS) across the country.



Therefore, individuals or institutions that intend to purchase groundnuts during the 2020/21 groundnut marketing season should register with the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation to have the mandate to be engaged in the buying process.



It is illegal for anyone or institution to engage in groundnut purchasing without a valid registration certificate issued by the NFSPMC. Anyone in violation of this proclamation will face severe penalties, which will include impounding purchased consignments.



The Ministry would like to remind the general public that, the price of groundnut for the 2020/21 cropping season is D20,700 ( Twenty Thousand Seven Hundred Dalasis) per metric tonne as a result of the subsidy provided by the Government of the Gambia. It is therefore prudent and imperative that the groundnuts produced remain in the country for the benefit of the national economy.



By a copy of this press release, the Inspector General of Police, Director General of Immigration, Governors, District Chiefs and Alkalos are to take note and act as appropriate.



CC: Secretary General Office of The President



Director General Gambia Revenue Authority



