Posted - 21 Nov 2020


https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/14m-counterfeit-cash-seized-in-senegal



Nov 20, 2020, 9:52 AM
Fourteen million in counterfeit banknotes is reported seized from 2 Nigerians and a Malian by the Kidira Regional Narcotics Squad in Senegal, L’Observateur reports.

The defendants were referred to the prosecution of the Tambacounda Tribunal de Grande Instance.

According to the newspaper, the two alleged forgers, from Mali, were on a motorcycle.

They also held in their possession phenacetin, a product which is used to cut cocaine.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
